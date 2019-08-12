Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth $27,001,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 42,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,378. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.41. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.46%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 198,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,473.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,236 shares of company stock worth $1,596,374. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

