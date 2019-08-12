Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 362.38 ($4.74).

HMSO opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 515.60 ($6.74). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

In related news, insider David Atkins purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £50,150 ($65,529.86). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,461 shares of company stock worth $16,159,087.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

