Peel Hunt Lowers Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) to Sell

Peel Hunt cut shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARW. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 312.33 ($4.08).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

LON:ARW opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.18. The company has a market capitalization of $408.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.