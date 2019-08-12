PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCMI. BidaskClub raised shares of PCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PCM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 3,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $427.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. PCM has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of PCM during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PCM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PCM in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

