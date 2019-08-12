PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.35

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.36. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1,675 shares.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,982,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 138.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,240 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PCM Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PCM Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

