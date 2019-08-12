Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.73. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.29.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.84. 3,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.27.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,707. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

