PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0631 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $35,014.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00265242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.01249365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.