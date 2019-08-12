Patrick Mcclymont Sells 1,915 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at $351,869.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,261. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Imax by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imax by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 430,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 298,834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.