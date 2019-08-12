Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 570.56 ($7.46).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.91) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.87. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagegroup will post 3722.0000866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.