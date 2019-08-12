Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Set at $42.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $40.39. 762,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,284. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $41,493.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 9,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $389,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,027 shares in the company, valued at $776,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,990 shares of company stock worth $2,497,045. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $52,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1,036.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 144,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

