P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.20. 5,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 748.31% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $359,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

