P.A.W. Capital Corp Cuts Stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for 4.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of R1 RCM worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. 202,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,957. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.