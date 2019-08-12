P.A.W. Capital Corp Boosts Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FireEye accounts for about 2.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,018,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FireEye by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in FireEye by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 593,765 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in FireEye by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after buying an additional 426,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 311,983 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. 1,087,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.87. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

