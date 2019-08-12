Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 188.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

