Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 25,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,399. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

