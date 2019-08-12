Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSAGF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:OSAGF traded up $3.32 on Monday, reaching $39.25. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

