Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €36.75 Price Target at Independent Research

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €36.75 ($42.73) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.17 ($42.06).

FRA:OSR traded up €3.38 ($3.93) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €35.03 ($40.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,674,737 shares. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.19.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

