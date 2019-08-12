Oslo Asset Management AS Buys 123,500 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,167,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Noble Energy comprises approximately 6.7% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 179,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth $271,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Noble Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 428,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.