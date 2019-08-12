Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375,118 shares in the company, valued at C$10,152,573.16.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Robert Wares bought 49,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,850.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Wares bought 18,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$11,520.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Wares bought 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Wares bought 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Wares bought 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,110.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

Shares of OM remained flat at $C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,173. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 million and a PE ratio of -16.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58. Osisko Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

