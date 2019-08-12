Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

PFE traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 5,554,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

