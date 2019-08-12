Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.78 or 0.04261584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,538,858 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

