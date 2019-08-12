Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 422 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44.

Orgenesis Company Profile (NYSE:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.