Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given a $12.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $310.90.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.