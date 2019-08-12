Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in July

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OBAS stock remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. Optibase has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

