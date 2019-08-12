Oppenheimer Reiterates $151.00 Price Target for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) received a $151.00 price target from analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.88% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 89,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.12. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,545,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

