OneRoot Network Hits One Day Volume of $2.26 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.04353580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

