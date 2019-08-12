Olympic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Olympic has a total market capitalization of $12,284.00 and $1.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Olympic has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00264272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.01256119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Olympic

Olympic’s total supply is 107,611,581 coins. Olympic’s official website is olympcoin.io . Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympic using one of the exchanges listed above.

