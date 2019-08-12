Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$46.25 and last traded at C$46.25, approximately 510 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other news, Director Brian Ross Newman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,614.64.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.