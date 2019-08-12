Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Cowen raised their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.72. 53,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.