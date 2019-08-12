Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Littelfuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.33. 7,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.49 and a twelve month high of $228.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

