Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.99 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,006. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

