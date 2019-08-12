Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,534. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $664,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,168.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.