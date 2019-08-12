Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Citigroup upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,995,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,348,255.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,022.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 505,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,996,508.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,806.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,204,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,430,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 364,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

