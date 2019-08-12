Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.19. 16,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

