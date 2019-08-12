OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.69

Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $11.35. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9,207 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 380.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

