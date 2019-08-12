Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) received a $8.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 169.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OAS. Ifs Securities lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

OAS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195,743. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $900.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $343,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after buying an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 7,716,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,196,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 360,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $18,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

