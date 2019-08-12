Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

MRK stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $84.81. 173,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

