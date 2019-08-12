Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 3rd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 99,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

