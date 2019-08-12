Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYV stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.41. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

