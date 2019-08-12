Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.18. 690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

