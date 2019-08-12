Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NJV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

