Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

NXJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 53,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.