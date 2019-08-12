Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NMZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.51. 152,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,342. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

