NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE JHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 16,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,441. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

There is no company description available for Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund.

