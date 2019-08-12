Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 alerts:

NKG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.