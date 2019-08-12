Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JRO remained flat at $$9.59 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,271. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

