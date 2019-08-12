Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,939. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

