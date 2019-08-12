Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 3rd

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

NEV traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

