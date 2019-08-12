Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.