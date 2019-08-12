Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

JQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,805. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 359,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $2,820,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.